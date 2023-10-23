IT’S TIME: Excitement for FAMU Homecoming stretches beyond campus

Famu homecoming has high expectations for 2023.

Community looks to come together for this homecoming week.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

“Homecoming is pretty cool. Definitely a lot of events and activities... a lot of new faces, a lot of vendors; great food.”

For students at Florida A&M university like Christian Lawrence there’s nothing quite like the homecoming experience. And with a name like Forever Rattlers a timeless tradition there are big expectations on campus and beyond.

“Oh, it’s live! It’s live.”

Homecoming is expected to bring thousands to Tallahassee for the week. Manager of Auntie's Kitchen, Yvette Rayford, says they’re prepared to handle the larger than normal crowds by opening their doors earlier.

“We don’t open until 12… I’ll go ahead, like last year, I’ll go ahead and open up the line at 11:30.”

When it comes to the positive impact's neighborhoods see from homecomings year after year… I talked to senior Elijah Hooks about what the celebration means to the community.

“I think it’s more than a positive. It’s a win-win for the business and it’s a win-win for FAMU.”

And while there are events planned all week the biggest crowds and festivities start on Friday. Convocation, FAMFEST and the Greek step show are among the big Friday events — and you cannot forget about the parade on Saturday morning! Connecting the community to the HBCU experience.

“Just a great environment… good HBCU Culture.”

