Youth group uses performing arts to curb Tallahassee gun violence

A community effort brings youth together to stop gun violence in Tallahassee.

Many community members and kids got to hear and discuss issues with public figures.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

"Today my I have finally seen; my eyes have finally grew wide open. We need to get more involved in our community because violence is never the answer."

Sixteen-year-old Joseph King is a performing arts student. He was telling me his experience while attending the "stop the violence youth summit."

Friday, many community members and kids came together to hear and have discussions with public figures about stopping youth violence.

"Guns... You think guns is a problem solver… it's more of a problem creator."

Like many other kids in there, King says he hopes the serious conversations will help him be an advocate in his community.

Advocating in the community is what others are trying to do to help spread awareness through Tallahassee's youth.

"It's important for all of us to get together too, and work together."

That was CEO and founder of the TNL performing arts center, Darius "Doc D" Baker.

He tells me how successful the youth summit was in achieving its goal.

"It was exactly what God intended. It was a good intimate group that actually showed up. You heard the heart of the kids; it was an opportunity for the kids to ask questions."

It's an opportunity guys like Baker are glad for.

"It was really really beneficial and I'm so glad it took place."

A benefit for kids like king. He knows what the future holds for him.

"This is the next generation, I know this for a fact, these kids are going to be the next generation, I'm going to be the next generation too."

