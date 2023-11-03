Free legal clinic designed to close justice gap

Saturday will be free legal advice for communities in Tallahassee.

The clinic is designed to help people move forward with legal issues and answer questions.

Watch the video above to see how this event can help community members.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

A way to bring the community together while at the same time educating the public on legal issues.

The second judicial circuit of Florida will hold its third free legal clinic at Nims Middle school.

Some participants include…

Legal services of North Florida, Bankruptcy Bar Association, Leon County Clerk of Courts, and more.

The clinic is a small step to close the gap on justice issues in zip codes like the 32310.

"We usually see a lot of people with family law issues including divorces, child custody or (parenting time) it's what it's called now in Florida... Child support issues, event up to domestic violence."

I talked to the director of pro bono and volunteer engagement, Colleen Mullen, about what the clinic could mean for the community.

"Those clients that we help, we know, walking away... At least they have solid answers and at least they have a game plan. Even if we can't fully represent them in a case, we can at least give them a way forward."

So far, over 15 attorneys and 20 FSU law students are set to attend the clinic.

