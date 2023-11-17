Following 10th Annual Turkey Drive, Second Harvest prepares for major distribution events

Second Harvest is fighting food insecurity during the holiday season.

Two thousand families will be helped for Thanksgiving in the Big Bend.

Watch the video above to see reaction from volunteers and others a day after the 10th annual Turkey Drive.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

"The generosity in Tallahassee is absolutely stunning. It's so cool to see everyone and all that they've donated."

That's Drew Thomas, a volunteer with Second Harvest of the Big Bend.

"I think it means a lot. Somebody who can't have necessarily a feast at their home; can still go to the food drive and pick up a solid meal for their family."

It's a food drive that's gearing up to help 2,000 families in the Big Bend.

Just a day after Second Harvest's 10th annual Turkey Drive, volunteers like Thomas are packing Goods for the Thanksgiving Food Distribution Drive on Saturday and Beyond.

"We're just trying to get through the most efficient process we can. We're packing all these bags for their big event tomorrow to pass out to the families."

It's a process that Second Harvest of the Big Bend Director of Advocacy, Toby Gable, says she finds joy in.

"I find so much joy. I mean you can't ask for a better job of where you get to come every day and help families in need and just do some really great work, with some really great people."

Gable also tells me about the next step in that process, "the warehouse is really busy. We're getting ready packing produce, getting the boxes together, pulling all the turkeys down, and making sure we're prepared to bring everything tomorrow."

Not only is the focus solely on Saturday's distribution in Tallahassee, according to Second Harvest of the Big Bend, meals will also be given out in Perry on Tuesday. That's a community rocked by Hurricane Idalia just 79 days ago.

"The fight against food insecurity is really a collaborative effort and the support we get from our community, not only in Tallahassee but our entire service area. It's amazing."

It's an effort Thomas is grateful to be part of.

"I hope that if I'm over on the other side that I'd have something like this to look for."

Saturday, November 18, one thousand meals will be distributed in Tallahassee at Governor Square Mall. The distribution is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. but could start early.