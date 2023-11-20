Watch Now
FAMU receives $50k to fight food insecurity on campus; see how far the money will be used

Gerardo Mora/Getty Images for PepsiCo
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 18: Wale joins PepsiCo at Florida Classic to present $100k donation to FAMU and B-CU to help fight campus food insecurity at Camping World Stadium on November 18, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images for PepsiCo)
Posted at 11:29 AM, Nov 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-20 11:29:49-05
  • Florida A&M University will benefit from a major grant.
  • The money is supposed to help fight food insecurity on Historically Black Colleges and Universities campuses.
  • Read the news release below to learn how FAMU will benefit.

NEWS RELEASE:

At this weekend’s Florida Classic, PepsiCo brought HBCU alum and rapper Wale out on the field to help present $50k in donations each to both Florida A&M University and Bethune-Cookman University as the two teams squared off in one of the largest SWAC football games of the year.

"As a proud HBCU alum, I’m always looking for ways that I can continue to support the community – and partnering with PepsiCo to highlight its donation towards food services on HBCU campuses is part of that,” said rapper Wale. “Together, we're bringing awareness to an on campus issue while supporting the efforts these universities are already making to address students’ needs.”

The $50k grant to FAMU is part of PepsiCo’s larger $250k donation to help fight food insecurity on five Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) campuses, announced earlier this month. The funds will provide free meal plans for FAMU students lacking accessibility to adequate food resources over the next five years.

