FAMU announces signing with U.S Coast Guard to bolster training and recruitment

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M University held a ceremony to mark the signing of an agreement with the U.S. Coast Guard to facilitate training and recruitment for the USCG active duty members.

FAMU told ABC 27 they will now be connected to five of the major branches of the military. The signing took place ahead of the recognition of veterans at the football game at Bragg Stadium Saturday.

FAMU's director of military and veteran affairs, Louis Dilbert, told Southwest Tallahassee Reporter, Terry Gilliam, “at FAMU we’re always looking to diversify ways our students can get involved. So, oftentimes people have a traditional viewpoint of service. This just only educates them on different diverse opportunities for them to be able to serve our community; our nation.”