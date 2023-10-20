Student confesses to bringing airsoft rifle to Lincoln High School; LCSO arrests 11th grader

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County Sheriff's Office released the following information regarding a student arrested for a weapon on campus Friday:

On Friday, October 20th, at approximately 8:00 a.m., Lincoln High School staff members observed a distressed student who informed them that they had been shot with an airsoft gun.

This incident initiated an investigation that led to the arrest of a 11th grade student. The student was identified as a 16-year-old male and an administrative search of his vehicle lead to the discovery of the airsoft rifle in the back seat.

During the subsequent investigation, the student confessed to having fired the airsoft rifle at the student. There were no injuries reported.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office School Resource deputy on campus arrested the student and transported him to the Juvenile Assessment Center. The student is charged with felony possession of a dangerous weapon on campus.

The school administration, in coordination with LCSO took swift and decisive action to address this incident. Parents and guardians are urged to have open and candid discussions with their children regarding the importance of adhering to the district's zero tolerance policy for weapons on campus. Ensuring that students understand the gravity of this matter and the potential consequences is vital in maintaining a safe and secure school environment.

The FortifyFL app is available to anonymously report any suspicious, Leon County School related activity or call 850-922-KIDS.

