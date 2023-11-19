Community rallies together for Turkey Drive distribution

ABC27 and Second Harvest of the Big Bend distributed food to help one-thousand families.

Second Harvest plans to be in Perry helping one-thousand more families on Tuesday Nov. 21st.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

“My friend and I decided to wake up early this morning and take advantage of the love and support that comes from the community; we love second harvest.”

Shaqualyn Shederrick is one of the many people who lined up early Saturday morning for a thanksgiving distribution in partnership with ABC 27 and the second HARVEST.

“We’re able to get our fridges filled; are pantries filled…”

Shederrick plans to use the food she received to host a Thanksgiving meal at her business...DASH Foundation INC. Helping young adults that age out of foster care become successful.

“With inflation… having groceries… groceries with an S, not just one or two things, but second harvest does fill your car up with the necessities.”

Inflation is just one of the reasons people came out to Saturday's event. The turkeys provided were part of the ABC 27 turkey drive benefiting second harvest. And on Saturday enough food was handed out to feed 1,000 families in Tallahassee.

“I think it is necessary. We have people with different levels of income…”

Katrissia Hollane was also among those in line… she says events like this one are needed for families like hers.

“With me having four kids at home… any help that I can get is... I’m more than grateful.”

Another reason the need is so great, damage in Taylor County left by Hurricane Idalia. Tuesday second harvest will feed another 1,000 families with an event in Perry at West Fraser.

“This is the first year that second harvest is able to expand its thanksgiving distribution over to Taylor County.”

CEO of Second harvest of the Big Bend, Monique Ellsworth, says that while these events are a lot of work there’s also a lot of community support making sure our neighbors are fed.

“For the last two weeks we’ve had so many volunteers coming in providing assistance at the food bank; packing lots of food. We’ve had lots of donations coming in allowing us to purchase a lot of food. All the food necessary for big events like this and the one that we plan in perry.”

A community coming together to make sure no one has to go without this thanksgiving.

“We really appreciate; we I mean the community and others who benefit from the services that you provide.”

