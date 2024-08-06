South Georgia schools set to reopen after Hurricane Debby

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Schools that had closed because of Hurricane Debby in South Georgia are set to re-open. See the list of schools impacted by the storm below. See video of the damage done in Valdosta above.

BROOKS COUNTY SCHOOLS:

The first day of the 24-25 school year begins Wednesday, August 7. Expect heavier traffic, especially in school zones, during the first few days. Please be extra cautious and watch out for students waiting at the bus stops. Remember to stop for school buses when their red lights are flashing.

DECATUR COUNTY SCHOOLS:

Decatur County Schools went back Tuesday, August 6.

ECHOLS COUNTY SCHOOLS:

Echols County Schools will remained closed Tuesday, August 6 due to road conditions and local flooding. School will resume normal operations on Wednesday, August 7.

GRADY COUNTY SCHOOLS:

All Grady County Schools reopened August 6 and returned to their regular schedules.

LOWNDES COUNTY SCHOOLS:

As of noon on August 6, Lowndes County School District said, "we are quickly addressing minor issues at our campuses, along with waiting for power to be restored at three of our schools. We will be in touch with families later today on new dates for Open House, Ignite, and the First Day of School. We look forward to safely kicking off a new school year soon!"

THOMASVILLE CITY SCHOOLS:

Thomasville City Schools began their first day of school Tuesday, August 6th. All Thomasville City schools and offices resumed normal operations.

Please be aware there may be delays in travel due to the effects of Hurricane Debby. Please use extra caution with road conditions, school buses, and extra car/pedestrian traffic in and around the school zones.

THOMAS COUNTY SCHOOLS:

Thomas County students began their first day of school August 6 following the delay by Hurricane Debby. All Thomas County schools and offices are back to normal operations. Please remember to watch out for road conditions, extra school traffic, and buses.

VALDOSTA:

Valdosta City Schools said they will reopen on Wednesday, August 7, 2024.

After thorough inspections of all VCS facilities, leaders have determined that they can safely resume operations and begin the 2024-25 school year despite the challenges posed by Tropical Storm Debby. Bringing everyone back into the buildings will ensure that students experiencing food insecurity have access to breakfast and lunch, as well as a cool, dry environment.

The district recognized that Tropical Storm Debby has created ongoing difficulties for some. However, they believe that reopening our schools will provide essential support to students and their families as they collectively establish new routines for the academic year.

If you have any specific questions or concerns, please feel free to reach out to the school system or your child’s school administration team for assistance.