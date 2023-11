South Georgia election results 2023

SOUTH GEORGIA (WTXL) — Voters took to the polls Tuesday in communities across the Peach State. See how elections went in South Georgia communities.

HAHIRA CITY COUNCIL, DISTRICT 2

Kenneth Davis (I)

104 votes: 49.29%

*Klay Luke

107 Votes: 50.71%

HAHIRA CITY COUNCIL, DISTRICT 3

Terry C. Benjamin

35 votes: 28.93%

*David Lindsey

86 Votes: 71.07%

HAHIRA SUNDAY ALCOHOL

*Yes

276 votes: 65.56%

No

145 votes: 34.44%

MAYOR VALDOSTA

Fallon Harris

111 votes: 2.26%

*Scott James Matheson (I)

2,580 votes: 52.60%

J.D. Rice

2,214 votes: 45.14%

VALDOSTA CITY COUNCIL, DISTRICT 1

Yurshema D. Flanders

227 votes: 37.83%

*Vivian Miller-Cody (I)

373 votes: 62.17%

VALDOSTA CITY COUNCIL, DISTRICT 3

India Bell

176 votes: 33.78%

*Thomas B. McIntyre, Sr. (I)

345 votes: 66.22%

VALDOSTA CITY COUNCIL, DISTRICT 7

*Nick “Big Nick” Harden

2,196 votes: 46.59%

Bill Love

1,330 votes: 28.22%

Alvin Payton, Jr.

911 votes: 19.33%

Edgar “Nicky” Tooley

276 votes: 5.86%

DASHER CITY COUNCIL, POST 4

Bradley Eyre

37 votes: 45.68%

*Anita Armstrong Scott (I)

44 votes: 54.32%

REMERTON CITY COUNCIL, AT-LARGE

*Steve Koffler (I)

14 votes: 42.42%

Tony “Paco” Salcedo

10 votes: 30.30%

Bill Wetherington (I)

9 votes: 27.27%

THOMASVILLE CITY COUNCIL, DISTRICT 1

*Lucinda Brown

861 votes: 70.23%

Wanda K. Warren (I)

365 votes: 29.77%

THOMASVILLE CITY COUNCIL, DISTRICT 2

*Royal O. Baker III

824 votes: 50.03%

John H. ''Jay'' Flowers (I)

823 votes: 49.97%

THOMASVILLE CITY SCHOOL BOARD, DISTRICT 1

Kejar Butler (I)

840 votes: 46.36%

*Mary Williams Scruggs (I)

972 votes: 53.64%

THOMASVILLE CITY SCHOOL BOARD, AT-LARGE

*Ryan Bradburn

1,506 votes: 51.65%

Stephan Thompson

1,410 votes: 48.35%

THOMAS COUNTY SPLOST

*Yes

3,128 votes: 73.26%

No

1,142 votes: 26.74%

BOSTON CITY COUNCIL, POST 5

Benjamin H. Long

29 votes: 23.58%

*Richard Reynolds (I)

94 votes: 76.42%

COOLIDGE CITY COUNCIL, AT-LARGE

(2 YEAR TERM)

Chad Mitchell

16 votes: 36.36%

*William C. Smith

28 votes: 63.64%

MEIGS CITY COUNCIL, AT-LARGE

Cynthia Anderson (I)

26 votes: 29.55%

*Alfreda Jenkins (I)

34 votes: 38.64%

*Jennifer M. Richardson

28 votes: 31.82%

PAVO CITY COUNCIL

*Rickey Dean (I)

33 votes: 38.37%

Pat Hall (I)

23 votes: 26.74%

*Becky Jo Reyes

30 votes: 34.88%