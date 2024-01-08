Severe weather forecast prompts school closings in Big Bend and South Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The severe weather anticipated in the Big Bend and South Georgia Tuesday is prompting area school districts to close. See the list of announcements below.

FRANKLIN COUNTY:

Due to expected inclement weather, School will be closed Tuesday, January 9th. We will resume on Wednesday, January 10th. All extracurricular activities/ games have been cancelled for today Monday, January 8th. The Citizen of the Month Celebration has been rescheduled from Tuesday, January 9th to Wednesday, January 10th at 1:30PM.

GADSDEN COUNTY:

In anticipation of severe weather conditions forecasted for the Gadsden County area, Gadsden County Schools will be closed on Tuesday, January 9, 2024. Additionally, all afterschool activities scheduled for Tuesday will be canceled. Afterschool activities on Monday, January 8, will proceed as planned. The district will evaluate any potential storm damage tomorrow and make further adjustments to school operations as needed after the weather clears our area. Stay vigilant regarding the weather and prioritize safety.

JEFFERSON COUNTY:

All Jefferson County Schools Sites will be closed January 9, 2024 due to Severe Weather. Please stay safe and we look forward to seeing you on Wednesday, January 10, 2024.

LEON COUNTY:

Due to anticipated severe weather entering the Leon County area within the next 24 hours, Leon County Schools has made the decision to close schools on Tuesday, January 9, 2024. All afterschool activities will be canceled for Tuesday as well. Afterschool activities for Monday, January 8 may proceed as scheduled. The district will assess any possible storm damage tomorrow and evaluate any further changes to school operations once the weather moves through our area. Please be weather aware and stay safe.

LOWNDES COUNTY:

Lowndes County Schools closed Tuesday. The safety of our staff and students is always our top priority. At this time, Tuesday's wind predictions of 30 - 50 mph exceed the safety threshold of school buses. With this in mind, the decision has been made to close all Lowndes County Schools and the System Office tomorrow, Tuesday, January 9th. Please follow Lowndes EMA for additional information and updates. We look forward to seeing our One Lowndes family on Wednesday, January 10th.

SEMINOLE COUNTY:

Due to unknown weather conditions, Seminole County Schools will be canceled for, January 9, 2024. All extracurricular activities, including clubs and athletics, will be canceled. Stay home and stay safe! We hope to see you Wednesday morning.

VALDOSTA CITY SCHOOLS:

District administrators have been closely monitoring the impending weather event expected to be moving into our area over the next several hours. Tuesday's wind predictions are expected to range from 30 - 50 mph, exceeding the safety threshold of school buses. Because of this, Valdosta City Schools will be closed on Tuesday, January 9. Please follow Lowndes EMA [facebook.com] for additional information and updates. We look forward to seeing everyone back in our schools on Wednesday, January 10th.

WAKULLA COUNTY:

We have been advised by Wakulla County Sheriff Office’s Emergency Management that it will be unsafe to operate schools January 9th, 2024 due to the Severe Weather forecasted by the National Weather Service. The most damaging part of the storm is expected to reach our area during school arrival times with heavy rains, strong sustained winds of 30-40mph, gusts in excess of 50-60mph, minor to moderate coastal flooding, and pockets of flash flooding. This is a fast-moving storm which will clear our area by the end of the day Tuesday, and school will reopen at regular start times on Wednesday January 10th, 2024.