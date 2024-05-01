SEE WHY: Tallahassee citizens will save approximately $200,000 in annual flood insurance premium costs

Neighbors who own property in Tallahassee can expect a discount on flood insurance premiums.

Tallahassee property owners automatically receive a 25 percent discount.

Read the city news release below to see how the discount works and who can save.

CITY NEWS RELEASE:

Tallahassee citizens will save approximately $200,000 in annual flood insurance premium costs thanks to the City of Tallahassee's efforts through the Community Rating System (CRS) program.

As part of this, the City has distributed its annual progress report on hazard mitigation initiatives. The Tallahassee-Leon County Local Mitigation Strategy (LMS) Progress Report is prepared by City staff within Stormwater Management to meet requirements of the federal CRS annual recertification. Because of the City's proactive Stormwater Management program and participation in the CRS, Tallahassee property owners automatically receive a 25 percent discount on premiums when they purchase flood insurance. Despite changes in the program requirements that made achieving this milestone more demanding, the City has been successful in again securing this discount for floodplain property owners.

The CRS program awards credit points to communities that perform floodplain management activities beyond the minimum requirements of the Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) National Flood Insurance Program. The LMS report includes details on issues ranging from increased intergovernmental coordination of floodplain management to promoting disaster resistant critical facilities. Current activities include retrofitting owner-occupied, low-income homes to improve disaster resistance and recent updates to the Flood Insurance Rate Maps.

The City also receives points for communicating with residents about the program. A special insert in your September utility bill provides more information about Flood Prevention and Preparedness.

In addition to providing discounts on flood insurance, the City's floodplain management activities are intended to help reduce the risk of flood-related losses during major rain events. For more information or to view the report [talgov.com], please visit the City's website at Talgov.com [talgov.com] or call Stormwater Management at 850-891-6860.

The LMS, which is updated every five years, is a comprehensive hazard mitigation plan intended to make the Tallahassee-Leon County community safer and more resistant to natural, manmade and other types of hazards. In part due to the LMS, the Tallahassee-Leon County community has been able to pursue federal and state grant dollars more effectively for projects focused on disaster resilience.