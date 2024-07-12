Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your Neighborhood

Actions

SEE WHY: Leon County Detention Deputy fired, charged with crime

Jail
MGNOnline
Jail
Jail
Posted at 11:21 AM, Jul 12, 2024

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Sheriff's Office confirmed Leon County Detention Deputy Jerry Dent turned himself in Thursday at the Wakulla County Jail.

LCSO said Dent faces a Misdemeanor Simple Battery charge.

According to a news release, an internal investigation found Dent physically battered an inmate at the Leon County Detention Facility during an incident in June. The inmate suffered bruising and abrasions.

LCSO said Dent had been employed with the Detention Facility since 1999.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
In Your Neighborhood promo

More News In Your Neighborhood