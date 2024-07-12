SEE WHY: Leon County Detention Deputy fired, charged with crime

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Sheriff's Office confirmed Leon County Detention Deputy Jerry Dent turned himself in Thursday at the Wakulla County Jail.

LCSO said Dent faces a Misdemeanor Simple Battery charge.

According to a news release, an internal investigation found Dent physically battered an inmate at the Leon County Detention Facility during an incident in June. The inmate suffered bruising and abrasions.

LCSO said Dent had been employed with the Detention Facility since 1999.