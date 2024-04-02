SEE WHEN: Greensboro Elementary School set to have its second career day for students

As of February, the Big Bends unemployment rate increased by .4 percent.

Greensboro Elementary School wants to use career day to show students different careers that are in Gadsden County and in the Big Bend.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

What do you want to be when you grow up? That's a common question that all of us were asked when we were younger. I'm Ashley Engle in the Greensboro neighborhood. Greensboro Elementary School is giving students the opportunity to explore different careers offered right here in Gadsden County to potentially decrease the unemployment rate in the neighborhood.

"Once upon a time in Gadsden County we used have what they called career week, then we kind of got away from it."

Now that's about to change.

"Now we're not doing a week of career we're actually doing a day."

Greensboro Elementary School is having career day to teach their students about different careers in Gadsden County.

"We wanted kids to be, not just ask kids the question 'what do you want to be when you grow up' we want kids to actually see what they can see when they grow up"

Greensboro Elementary Schools assistant principal Zola Akins says teaching students these career paths at young age is crucial for this neighborhood.

In fact, I checked with Career Source Capital Regions website. They say Gadsden County's unemployment rate as of February is 3.9 percent.

"We want them to see that they can be anything in life when they grow up."

Greensboro Elementary's goal for career day is to show kids they can be successful in a career right here in their neighborhood no matter what that number is.

"You'd be surprised a lot of people that actually went to school here lived here and really has gone out and has done great things and have great careers."

This year Greensboro Elementary is planning on having people from the military, electricians, a florist and a lot more people showing what they do at career day.

Careers that can be done anywhere but most importantly, careers that can be done, right here in Gadsden County.

"We wanted to be something they can actually see and something they can put their hands on. Actual careers to know when they grow up, the sky’s the limit when it comes to their career."

Career day is Friday starting at 9:30 a.m. for Greensboro Elementary students.

