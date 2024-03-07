SEE WHEN AND WHERE: Tallahassee hosts free Easter egg hunts

The City of Tallahassee is planning Easter egg hunts for late March.

You can sign up to volunteer or pre-register your child for the hunts.

Read the city news release below to learn more.

CITY NEWS RELEASE:

Soon, thousands of colorful eggs will lay scattered across Messer and Myers parks ready for eager children to scoop them into their baskets during the City's annual Easter egg hunt celebrations.

On Saturday, March 30, the fun begins with the annual Eggs-traordinary Easter Egg Hunt, designed for children with special needs. It will take place from 9-11 a.m. at the Messer Park North Sports Complex, 2899 Jackson Bluff Road. Sessions for children with differing abilities will be held throughout the morning.

The first egg hunt of the day starts at 9:15 a.m. and is designed for children with varying abilities. This is a fun time for children with a range of abilities and their siblings to enjoy the hunt together. The next session will begin at 9:30 a.m. for children with visual impairments. They will be able to find eggs using their ears. The 10 a.m. session is designed for children who use mobility devices. They will be able to hunt for magnetic eggs on the rubberized field. The last session at 10:15 a.m. is for children who have sensory sensitivities and prefer to hunt for eggs in a quiet, calm environment.

To volunteer or pre-register your child for the annual Eggs-traordinary Easter Egg Hunt, please contact Jennifer Carter at 850-891-3885 or jennifer.carter@talgov.com.

A little later that day, hop over to Myers Park, 913 Myers Park Drive, for the City's 65th Easter Egg Hunt from 1-3 p.m. Designed for kids ages 10 and under, families will enjoy an eggciting afternoon of fun activities and, of course, an egg hunt. Interactive play will take place from 1-2:30 p.m. The hunt will begin at 2:30 p.m.

Children participating in the egg hunts should bring their own baskets, bags, etc.

Both egg hunts are free and open to the public. The Easter Bunny will make a special appearance, too.

These events are some of the many family-friendly activities hosted each year through the City's Parks, Recreation and Neighborhood Affairs Department. For more information, please call 850-891-3866 or visit Talgov.com/parks [talgov.com]. You can also stay up-to-date on the latest special events, summer camps, sports leagues and more offered through PRNA via social media at Facebook.com/COTParks [facebook.com] or X.com/COTparks [twitter.com].