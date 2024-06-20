SEE THE NEED: Non-profit and church partner to welcome refugees into Tallahassee

Non-profit Neighborly and Four Oaks Church Midtown and East partnered to host welcome events with refugees run by the church's youth group.

The refugees hailed from the Congo, Syria and Columbia.

Watch the video to hear what the non-profit hopes to collect to help those new neighbors:

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

People in Tallahassee are welcoming neighbors from around the world into our community.

One group has partnered with a local church to bring community to refugees calling Tallahassee their new home.

Neighborly, a non-profit aimed at helping refugees and people struggling with poverty, teamed up with Four Oaks Midtown and East Church to help refugees from Syria, Columbia and the Congo get eased in to our community.

The church hosted "Power Up Club" meets with their youth group to have those new neighbors meet others in the area.

Kristen Barnett, the operations director of Neighborly, said they are in need of more than just community.

"A lot of them have started to ask about their need for toiletries, diapers, hygiene supplies and all of those things aren't provided by SNAP benefits," Barnett said.

That's why Neighborly is starting up a drive to bring in hygienic products, household items and clothing to these new neighbors.

More details on the drive are coming soon, but you can head to Neighborly's website to see how you can help their cause.

