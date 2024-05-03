Watch Now
SEE THE MOMENT: Leon High School nutrition professional surprised with 2024 Florida School Lunch Hero Award

Students and faculty surprised nutrition professional, Melinda Harris, with the 2024 Florida School Lunch Hero Award at Leon High School.
Posted at 5:55 PM, May 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-03 17:55:26-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A Leon County School worker was one of five across the state of Florida honored for her work Friday.

Harris was highlighted for partnering with guidance counselors and social workers to ensure new students have their nutritional needs met, along with making Leon high school a place students and staff want to be.

With emotion in her voice, Harris said, "I didn't expect it. I didn't expect this here. No kids will go hungry. No kids will go hungry at Leon High School. I make sure that every kid eats regardless money or no money; they're going to eat!"

Recipients receive $2,000 from No Kid Hungry Florida [state.nokidhungry.org], prize packs from the Dairy Council of Florida [usdairy.com], trophies, hero capes, and more from The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

