SEE HOW: Proposed Leon County ban on retail sale of some pets could help shelters

Leon County Commissioners have proposed a ban on retail stores selling dogs, cats and rabbits.

Advocates say it will keep pets safe and help adoption rates.

Watch the video to hear why animal lovers are happy about the move:

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Local pet advocates said they’ve been seeing a rise in pets like these needing help for years.

Katie Stryker said she has seen tons of cats in need of help in the last few years.

"I would say not just Leon County, but the south in general has a real population issue," Stryker said.

Her and her team at the Tally Cat Cafe have adopted out more than 1,700 cats in partnership with the Leon County Humane Society.

She hopes a potential ban on the retail sale of cats, dogs and rabbits in stores will help up that number.

"I love it. There are so many worthy and wonderful animals that deserve a home," Stryker said. "The thought of adding to the number of animals searching doesn't make sense to me."

The increasing number of pets in shelters is part of the reason for the proposal.

County leaders said the city shelter has seen an increase of 18% in dogs and 9% in cats over the last 2 years.

Florida State Director of the Humane Society of the United States Kate MacFall brought the idea to the commission.

She said while it will help adoption rates, it will also protect pets from inhumane practices.

"Adult dogs who live in puppy mills, they're bred every heat cycle, they're kept in cages only six inches larger than their body," MacFall said. "It's not a life that anyone would want for their pet or their animal."

There are not any stores in unincorporated Leon County that sell pets.

That's why MacFall said the time is right.

"With so many animal lovers in our community and there aren't any stores in the county, now is the time," MacFall said.

Stryker encouraged families looking for a new friend to stop by.

"Start at the shelter," Stryker said. "Just see if one steals your heart."

Neighbors can speak on the proposed change at the Leon County Commission meeting December 10th.