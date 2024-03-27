SEE HOW: Nonprofit helps kids in Gadsden Co. learn to read; lack of funding stops them from helping more

"Ferst Readers" is a nonprofit organization that gives children access to free books.

The organization is helping young students in Gadsden County learn reading skills at a young age.

Watch the video to hear from a parent who has their child in the program.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Getting young students, a jump start in their reading skills at a young age.

"She's reading a little above kindergarten level. She's right around that first-grade level."

Billy August has his daughter Mya in the "Ferst Readers Program." Mya is going into kindergarten in the fall, already reading above grade level.

"Ferst Readers, we got our book in the mail. Literally like reading her book she loves the pictures."

"Ferst Readers" is a nonprofit program that mails student's a book once a month to their home.

They get these books until they turn five years old.

The goal: getting kids a head start in their reading skills.

"It makes a huge difference just a few minutes every day. Also, just the concept of books. The parent is modeling reading is important and they're taking a few minutes to read to their child that translates to the child the importance and fundamentals of reading."

Beth Siefert is a volunteer with "Ferst Readers" and tutor’s students at Midway's Head Start.

She says the best part of this program is that it's free to families, but right now, there is a challenge.

"The weak point in the whole system right now is funding. So, we can't register anyone new until we get more funding for Gadsden County."

Beth tells me it costs "Ferst Readers" $42 per child to supply them with one book monthly every year.

"Ferst Readers" is asking neighbors in the area for support, "15 letters have gone out this past week to different organizations and businesses that operate in Gadsden County asking them to support this program for their future."

"Ferst Readers" says 61 percent of low-income families have no books in their homes for their children.

Billy says he's making the most of the program.

"What they start learning is how to just sound things out, break things up and really just figure things out on their own."

A program that Billy says prepared Mya for kindergarten in the fall and he hopes other children can get the same advantage to be successful in their reading skills.

"Getting them to fall in love with reading, to fall in love with literacy, I really think that's what it is."

If you want more information on how to register your child or even want to donate to Ferst Readers, click here.

