SEE HOW: Leon County responds to family stuck in home three days after massive flooding

Flooding continue to put families at a disadvantage.

A team deployed Saturday to help one family with assistance from Leon County, the Taylor County Sheriff’s office, and the American Red Cross.

Watch the video above to hear from those stuck from Thursday's massive flood in Leon County.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

The aftermath of this week’s floods continues into the weekend.

“So I got up Thursday to go to work, I was able to drive down this part of the road right here… when I came around the corner, it was flooded out and there was a neighbor's truck that already tried to go before me… it’s still stuck* in the road right now.”

Christian Baulish paints the scene of what it was like after Tallahassee saw massive flooding throughout our neighborhoods.

You at home are probably wondering why he’s standing behind a fence. That’s because he and his family have been stuck in their home since 5 a.m. Thursday.

The flooding was so bad that we had to conduct our interview divided by a fencer. I met him as close as I could between I-10 and his home.

“It’s been kind of hectic not being able to go get supplies and necessities," Baulish said.

Photos taken by Christian show the entire roadway leading up to his home is completely underwater.

“Hour by hour, we keep going down looking at the water seeing if it’s lowering at all," Baulish said.

Christian tells me he and nine other neighbors are stuck… and his main concern is.

“Our son, he has a food aversion so there’s only a few items that he can eat or will eat now he’s getting to the point that he’s running out of food," Baulish said.

On Saturday morning, Christian said he hadn’t been contacted by any local government agency.

Officials said a service request, by the family, hadn't been put in until Saturday morning for the area.

On Sunday we learned Leon County responded to his area just a few hours after our interview with the family on Saturday.

A team deployed Saturday to help them with assistance by Leon County, the Taylor County Sheriff’s office, and the American Red Cross.

Help included: Clean up kits, a 3-day supply of food, and specialty pet food.

Leon County confirmed agencies were planning to deliver the goods before our interview with Baulish.

“When there are people in need it doesn’t matter if you’re on a public road or a private road," Leon County Director of Emergency Management, Kevin Peters, said over the phone in a Sunday interview. "Public safety and emergency response isn’t restricted by who owns the road, we respond when the request comes."

Peters said they received the call for assistance from Baulish on Saturday morning. Helped was deployed the same day.

"We got into action and made sure we could respond to a public safety request, "Peters said.

Remember Leon County has launched the Damage Assessment Tool to document damage during Thursday’s storm.