SEE HOW: Chattahoochee Main Street works to preserve neighborhood history

Chattahoochee Main Street has been an organization for a decade.

Their goal is to teach neighbors about Chattahoochee's story and history

Watch the video to see hear from a volunteer and see why they work so hard to preserve area history.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Keeping Chattahoochee’s history by doing projects and the help of neighbors. Chattahoochee Main Street is a non-profit who works to teach people about Chattahoochee’s story. I’m looking at how they do it.

"Everything that we're doing now, we know that hopefully that people will get a view of what they want it to look like in the future."

Ira Daniels is a board member and volunteer for Chattahoochee Main Street

He says he has a passion for preserving his neighborhoods history.

"From art to visionary to community"

He says that's why he joined Chattahoochee Main Street.

"What's here historically and hope to make a foundation for the future to bring more opportunities and things for people to participate."

Chattahoochee Main Street has been an organization for a decade.

Being named a Florida Main Street City, the organization works to host events, and also bring business to the neighborhood.

For me to be a part of the Chattahoochee Main Street program, for me it's a sense of pride.

Pam Medley is the president and executive director for Chattahoochee Main Street. She says they have raised a little over a million dollars from donors, grants, and fundraisers since being an organization.

She says that money goes right back into the neighborhood to bring more people to see the city.

"That's part of our mission statement is about preservation of history. It’s about educating about history the importance of why we want to keep a building from 1925…because that's important."

Pam says the importance of preserving history is for neighbors to enjoy the history in the future. Other neighborhoods in Gadsden County are doing the same.

Look at this map. Gadsden county has three neighborhoods who have Main Street organizations. Quincy, Havana and Chattahoochee.

"It makes a difference in a town it really does. Main Streets matter."

An organization that is mostly made up of volunteers. But the volunteers having a passion to continue to tell, their neighborhoods story.

"Volunteers are the foundation, of preservation."

Right now, Chattahoochee, Main Street is looking for volunteers. If you are interested in being a part of the organization, click this link.

