Second chances exist in Tallahassee with Leon County Problem-Solving court program

May is Problem-Solving Court month for Florida. It's to celebrate six programs that are looked at as something that's transforming the justice system.

Those programs include Felony Drug Court, Juvenile Drug Court, Veterans' Treatment Court, Early Childhood Court, Mental Health Program, and Mental Health Program.

Watch to hear what Problem-Solving court is, and what one judge says it can do to help neighbors who have had run-ins with the law.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Finding ways to solve problems for our neighbors who have had run-ins with the law. I see why this month Florida's Second Judicial Circuit Court focuses on rehabilitation in ways that are unique.

Tallahassee is a city where many programs implemented here believe in second chances.

"In the treatment court world, we call it the court of second chances."

I've told you in the past about other agencies in Leon County trying to decrease recidivism rates and help those who've fallen short in life get back on track or need more help.

Now, Judge Nina Ashenafi Richardson tells me what Florida's Second Judicial Circuit Court has been doing for decades, and where this program is going in the future.

"These courts allow people to seek treatment and in exchange for them voluntarily seeking treatment, the case is dismissed against them."

May is Problem-Solving Court month for Florida. It's to celebrate six programs that are looked at as something that's transforming the justice system.

Those programs include Felony Drug Court, Juvenile Drug Court, Veterans' Treatment Court, Early Childhood Court, Mental Health Program, and Mental Health Program.

"I have really enjoyed finding people enjoy themselves or come back to themselves. Treatment court forces them to focus on their self-care."

Judge Richardson says this approach is no longer an experiment. More than 4,000 treatment courts across the nation have proven to be the most successful justice intervention in our nation's history.

Here's how the program works— it's made up of a team of justice system stakeholders including judges, case managers, prosecutors, and more. They work to find evidence-based services designed to identify and meet the unique needs of each participant. Rather than locking neighbors up and throwing away the key. It's used to find the real underlying issues.

"We're very fortunate, I foresee treatment courts expanding because our lawmakers are funding those courts. They see that the money being spent is better used on the treatment for people who need it."

Judge Richardson believes while this has been going on for decades, Problem-Solving court will continue to grow.

The Florida State Court System proclaims May as a month of recognition of the contributions made by problem-solving courts in meeting the challenges of substance use and mental disorders.