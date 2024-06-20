SBA offers disaster assistance to businesses and residents of Florida affected by May 10 severe storms

Loans are available to Leon County businesses that are working to recover from the May 10 tornadoes.

Read the news release below to see who qualifies and how to begin the process.

U.S. SBA NEWS RELEASE:

Low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) [leoncountyfl.us20.list-manage.com] are available to businesses and residents in Florida following the announcement of a Presidential disaster declaration for severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes that occurred on May 10.

“SBA’s mission-driven team stands ready to help Florida small businesses and residents impacted by this disaster in every way possible under President Biden’s disaster declaration for certain affected areas,” said SBA Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman [leoncountyfl.us20.list-manage.com]. “We’re committed to providing federal disaster loans swiftly and efficiently, with a customer-centric approach to help businesses and communities recover and rebuild.”

The disaster declaration covers Leon County, which is eligible for both Physical and Economic Injury Disaster Loans from the SBA. Small businesses and most private nonprofit organizations in the following adjacent counties are eligible to apply only for SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs): Franklin, Gadsden, Jefferson, Liberty and Wakulla in Florida; and Grady and Thomas in Georgia.

Disaster survivors should not wait to settle with their insurance company before applying for a disaster loan. If a survivor does not know how much of their loss will be covered by insurance or other sources, SBA can make a low-interest disaster loan for the total loss up to its loan limits, provided the borrower agrees to use insurance proceeds to reduce or repay the loan.

Businesses and private nonprofit organizations of any size may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory, and other business assets.

For small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations, the SBA offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs) [leoncountyfl.us20.list-manage.com] to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster. Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance is available regardless of whether the business suffered any physical property damage.

Disaster loans up to $500,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $100,000 to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed personal property.

Applicants may be eligible for a loan amount increase of up to 20 percent of their physical damages, as verified by the SBA for mitigation purposes. Eligible mitigation improvements may include a safe room or storm shelter, sump pump, French drain or retaining wall to help protect property and occupants from future damage.

Interest rates are as low as 4% for businesses, 3.25% for nonprofit organizations, and 2.688% for homeowners and renters, with terms of up to 30 years. Interest does not begin to accrue, and monthly payments are not due, until 12 months from the date of the initial disbursement. Loan amounts and terms are set by the SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.

“The opportunity to include measures to help prevent future damage from occurring is a significant benefit of SBA’s disaster loan program," said Francisco Sánchez, Jr., associate administrator for the Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience at the Small Business Administration [leoncountyfl.us20.list-manage.com]. “I encourage everyone to consult their contractors and emergency management mitigation specialists for ideas and apply for an SBA disaster loan increase for funding.”

With the changes to FEMA’s Sequence of Delivery, survivors are now encouraged to simultaneously apply for FEMA grants and the SBA low-interest disaster loan assistance to fully recover. FEMA grants are intended to cover necessary expenses and serious needs not paid by insurance or other sources. The SBA disaster loan program is designed for your long-term recovery, to make you whole and get you back to your pre-disaster condition. Do not wait on the decision for a FEMA grant; apply online and receive additional disaster assistance information at SBA.gov/Disaster [leoncountyfl.us20.list-manage.com].

Applicants may apply online and receive additional disaster assistance information at SBA.gov/Disaster [leoncountyfl.us20.list-manage.com]. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email DisasterCustomerService@SBA.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.

The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is Aug. 16, 2024. The deadline to return economic injury applications is Mar. 17, 2025.

