Reward up to $5,000 offered for info on Jasper Ace Hardware burglary

Law enforcement agencies are investigating a burglary that happened in Hamilton County.

The burglary happened at an Ace Hardware store in Jasper on Nov. 8.

See how you can help in the investigation by reading the news release below.



NEWS RELEASE:

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives and the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the firearm industry’s trade association, have announced a combined reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those individuals responsible for the burglary of Jasper Ace Hardware, a Federal Firearms Licensee located at 202 Central Avenue Northwest in Jasper, Fla, on Nov. 8.

ATF is offering a reward of up to $2,500, matched by the NSSF, for a possible reward of up to $5,000. This reward is part of a larger national cooperative initiative focused on solving thefts of firearms from federally licensed firearms retailers.

ATF, Jasper Police Department and Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office are actively investigating the burglary.

Anyone with information about the person or persons responsible and/or information leading to the recovery of the stolen firearms should contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS ( 888-283-8477 ), email ATFTips@atf.gov(link sends e-mail) or through ATF.gov.

Tips may also be submitted through the ReportIt app, available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store, or by visiting www.reportit.com(link is external).

All calls and tips will be kept confidential.