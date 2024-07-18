Reward of up to $10,000 offered in Tift County arson investigation

A $10,000 reward is offered in a Tift County arson investigation.

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced today that a $10,000 reward is being offered in connection with a Tift County arson investigation.

On Thursday, July 11, at approximately 5:45 p.m., investigators with the State Fire Marshal’s Office responded to a structure fire on the 4000 block of Emerson O’Bynes Avenue in Tifton.

The structure was under construction and not occupied at the time of the fire. Following a thorough investigation, this incident has been classified as incendiary in nature.

“Investigators from our office and Tift County Fire Rescue are actively pursuing several leads related to the structure fire,” said Commissioner King. “I am asking anyone with information to call the 24/7 Georgia Arson Control Hotline at 1-800-282-5804. A reward of up to $10,000 is available for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for arson. Callers may remain anonymous.”

Our office is working closely with Tift County Fire Rescue and the Tift County Sheriff’s Office on this investigation.