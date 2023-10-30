"WE NEED A SOLUTION" - Gadsden Co. extends fire contract by 180 days

The last contract ran from September 30, 2022 to October 1, 2023.

Commissioners decided to extend the previous contract by 180 days.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

I'm Ashley Engle your neighborhood reporter in Quincy. Gadsden County commissioners have approved an extension on a previous fire contract that expired over 20 days ago.

Municipalities including Gretna, Havana, Greensboro, Chattahoochee and Quincy have insurance coverage through their cities.

However, Independent fire rescues which include Sycamore, Mount Pleasant, Wetumpka, Robertsville and Green Shade depend on the county for coverage.

For over 20 days, some did not have coverage until the contract was extended.

“I want to know when can we expect to have a final agreement on or a final contract. Hopefully its before the 180 days but I just want to get an estimate on when we can expect to have an official contract.”

Commissioner Ronterious Green asked Assistant County Administrator Georgette Daniels.

“We have to negotiate those contracts with the municipalities and with volunteer fire units. So, as soon as we can get those contracts negotiated, and agree on those contracts, then we will be bringing them too you.”

Without the contract or failure to an agreement, independent fire rescues could not be covered when it comes to injuries when making calls and serving those in the neighborhoods.

Commissioner Simpkins and Commissioner Green believe that they need to find a solution sooner rather than later as the men and women's lives are valuable and that the community's questions and concerns deserved to be answered.