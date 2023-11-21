VIDEO: Quincy leaders call for investigation on town manager and Quincy Police

Former Quincy Police Department Chief Timothy Ashley spoke for the first time since town manager Robert Nixon terminated on October 31st.

City leaders held a special meeting to figure out the parameters of the investigation into City Manager Robert Nixon’s Office and the Quincy Police Department.

City leaders held a special meeting Monday to figure out the parameters of the investigation into City Manager Robert Nixon's Office and the Quincy Police Department.

It was a meeting that was heated, but it was a meeting with agreements and settling with a plan.

“Motion passes”

It all started at last week's meeting on November 14th.

One of the points included was Ashley was not maintaining a functional work environment.

Commissioner Beverly Nash moved to investigate QPD and the city manager's office. “I research. I analyze, and I read because reading is fundamental.”

She's calling for more transparency.

Commissioners agreed on the parameters of that investigation. For QPD's investigation, Commissioner Ronnie Harris moved to, "center QPD's internal investigation surrounding the evidence that supports Chief Ashley's termination or any other evidence that may be contrary to that evidence."

“This commission has asked for evidence that supports Chief Ashley’s termination. That’s what this commission has asked for.”

The motion passed 4 to 1.

For the city manager's investigation, Commissioner Dr. Beverly Nash moved, "to investigate the city manager's office and his interaction with the police department. In action with his staff that is impacted by his decisions and actions."

Motion passed 5 to 0.

City leaders say that there is not going to be a time frame on this investigation as some say facts speak for themselves and that they can't rush the facts.

