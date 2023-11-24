"THEY NEED THE SUPPORT" Quincy neighbors making effort to shop locally during the holidays

A study from Constant Contact showed that 75% of retail / e-commerce businesses rely heavily on holiday sales to meet their annual revenue goals.

Quincy neighbors are wanting to support local businesses during the holidays

Christmas is less than 30 days away and many neighbors are making an effort to shop locally…

I'm Ashley Engle your neighborhood reporter in Quincy where one jewelry store is looking forward to holiday business as it sets them up for success for the next year.

It's the most wonderful time of the year. Seeing family, good eating and lots and lots of shopping

"I believe you should support your local businesses."

Judy Smith shops locally in Quincy. She told me she likes the quality of the products in town but also feels her questions are always answered when she shops.

"I'm not into the mall, I like small shops because they have the best stuff."

Padgett's Jewelers is one of the stores that Judy goes too.

The store has been open for over 70 years

"If you don't make it Christmas, you don't make it through the next year."

Beth Padgett who owns the store says this holiday season is crucial for them to stay open.

A study from Constant Contact showed that 75% of retail / e-commerce businesses rely heavily on holiday sales to meet their annual revenue goals.

Beth told me they were surprised with how busy they were during their Black Friday Sale because…

..usually were putting up Christmas decorations or finishing decorating because usually we don't get busy until next week… but today has been awesome.."

This holiday season, Quincy neighbors like Judy are urging those to support small businesses in the neighborhood because…

"Everyone should come up here and support back because they need the help they need the support…"

… in order for more neighbors to come and enjoy them throughout the year.

