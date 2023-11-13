SEE WHEN: Former Quincy Police Chief has a chance to respond to termination

Timothy Ashley was named chief of QPD in 2021.

Quincy's former police chief will have a chance to talk directly to town leaders about his termination at the city's commission meeting.

Quincy's former police chief will have a chance to talk directly to town leaders about his termination. Quincy town leaders terminated Former Quincy Police Chief Timothy Ashley October 31st.

In the termination letter, Quincy Town Manager Robert Nixon tells Ashley he was not maintaining a functional work environment. He was also unable to manage financial resources to ensure operational effectiveness and productivity.

Lastly, he brings up failure to ensure adherence to City of Quincy policies government personnel actions and the use of public budget in the QPD budget.

Before being selected as the QPD Police Chief, Ashley served as a captain with the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office.

I've reached out to QPD to receive Ashley's comment. We will keep you updated once we hear back.

The city commission meeting will be Tuesday November 14 at 6 p.m. at Quincy City Hall.