"IT'S AN HONOR" - Quincy honors Medal of Honor Recipient with sign

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

I'm Ashley Engle in Quincy. Through my research, I found in Florida there have been 24 medal of honor recipients. One of them, was born and raised right here in the heart of Gadsden County. Now, city leaders are honoring him in a special way.

If you've driven on E. Kings Steet recently on your way to Quincy, you probably noticed a new blue sign.

"I've heard about my great uncle all my life."

Lamar Monroe's Uncle was Lieutenant Commander William Corry Jr. Corry was a recipient of the Medal of Honor.

"It makes me very proud."

Lieutenant Commander Corry was born on October 5, 1889 in Quincy.

He was admitted to the U.S. Naval Academy in June 1906.

In August 1917, Lieutenant Corry began World War I service in France where he commanded Naval Air Stations. Quincy Mayor Freida Bass-Prieto heard Corry's story and, "five years ago when I became a commissioner, I heard that we had a medal of honor recipient that I knew nothing about."

And she wanted to do something in his honor. After years of serving his country, Corry put his experience to good use on October 2, 1920.

While on a flight from Long Island, New York, with another pilot the plane crashed near Hartford, Connecticut. Corry was hurt but still ran back to pull a fellow officer free of the burning plane.

Badly burned during this rescue, Corry died a few days later on October 6th.

He was awarded the Medal of Honor for his heroism during that crash.

"I went to his grave at the Eastern Cemetery, and I made him a promise. I will do as much as I can do and as long as I can do it I would make sure that we remembered him."

Now, 103 years later, the late Lieutenant Commander's story will be known by many who pass by the sign on E Kings St because, "I believe it is so valuable to both the family to our city and to our country."

And Lamar hopes people will, "acknowledge it and realize all the sacrifices that our ancestors made."

City leaders told me they put the sign on E Kings St because it was the street Lieutenant Commander Corry lived on.

They also want everyone to know that the town is proud to be the home of a hero.