"IT'S A MESS" - Quincy leaders call for investigation following police chief's termination

Timothy Ashley was named chief of QPD back in 2021 and was terminated by Quincy Town Manager Robert Nixon October 31, 2023.

The former chief believes the termination is unjust and the reasoning were vague.

Quincy City Commissioners are calling for an investigation after the termination of former Quincy Police Chief Timothy Ashley

At Tuesday night's city commission meeting we heard from the former chief for the first time since his termination. He believes that his termination was unjust and the reasons were vague.

The common theme of Tuesday night's meeting that commissioners and neighbors said was the situation, "it's a mess" and a crisis.

"I do not know why I was terminated. I need him to be more specific and provide his reasons without vagueness."

In the termination letter, Quincy Town Manager Robert Nixon tells Ashley he was not maintaining a functional work environment.

He was also unable to manage financial resources to ensure operational effectiveness and productivity.

"We cannot compromise public safety, whether it be fire or police. The justifications that I provided to Chief Ashley should not have been a surprise. I'm surprised that he's surprised."

Commissioners throughout the meeting said that they did not receive any documentation as to what lead to the reasons that Nixon outlined in the termination letter.

Commissioner Beverly Nash moved to have an investigation on QPD and the city managers office. Her reasoning was transparency needs to be better and they need to find the truth quote "from top to bottom."

President of the Big Bend Chapter of the Florida Police Benevolent Association, Richard Murphey, says they conducted a survey on QPD.

According to the survey, they had 20 out of 48 people participate. When asked if staff supported Chief Ashley and his Administration 83 percent of those who submitted the survey said no.

"Chief Ashley has not performed up to standards according to the rank and file and they need new leadership there."

What commissioners, QPD and neighbors do agree on is that they need to get to the bottom of what is happening.

"Since day one, my mission was to protect and serve the citizens of Quincy and uphold the law."

City commissioners called for evaluations of the city clerk, city manager and city attorney to be completed by December 31st of this year.