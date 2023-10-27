“Honored to participate" - Why dozens showed up for Gadsden County Sheriff's 8th annual breast cancer walk

Thirty-one women in Gadsden County were diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020.

Gadsden County Sheriff's Office had its 8th annual breast cancer awareness walk Friday.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Lacing up to save lives and remember loved ones: I'm Ashley Engle in Quincy where I joined neighbors for the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office Breast Cancer Awareness walk. I heard many stories from survivors, fighters and others who believe there should be more resources in Gadsden County for people in the community battling breast cancer.

“I’m walking to bring awareness, as a breast cancer survivor.”

I walked with Cynthia Hates-Riley who survived breast cancer 17 years ago alongside others from Piggly Wiggly to the Gadsden County Courthouse.

“I feel honored to participate in this walk and see so many others come out and participate as well.”

Marching, chanting and stories were told from fighters, survivors and those of lost loved ones due to the disease.

“20 year breast cancer survivor.”

Jahazel Dawkins-Anderson is also a survivor of breast cancer. When walking with both Cynthia and Jahazel, they told me something surprising.

“We have to travel to Tallahassee to get our mammograms.”

Many neighbors in Gadsden County want more resources in order for those who are battling breast cancer in the community can have easy access to care.

“So that women and now men can get the help and resources that they need.”

I looked into Florida Health Department Data. In 2020, 31 women in Gadsden County were diagnosed with breast cancer. That was less than one percent of the total state diagnosis that year which was a little over 18,000.

"Who are you walking for today."

"I'm walking for my aunt Patty who passed away from breast cancer at age 40"

I walked with Michelle Larson. She says going to the doctor to get a mammogram is important and that everyone should.

"Go, go do it. It will help you in the long run. Early detection is better detection."

Sheriff Morris Young says the support goes on past the month of October.

“It's one of those diseases that we want to wipe out of this county and this country so we are going to support.”

Many survivors like Cynthia are using their stories to support others.

“Each month I tell and encourage women to go and get their annual mammogram.”

