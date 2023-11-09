HELP FOR SOLDIERS: Gadsden Co. Sheriff's Office collecting used tablets and phones

You can drop off used cell phones and tablets at the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office is collecting used cell phones and tablets.

I’m Ashley Engle your neighborhood reporter in Quincy. It’s called “Cellphones for soldiers” This program provides phones to help veterans who are homeless.

“Cell Phones for Soldiers” is a national non-profit organization that provides cost-free communication services and emergency funding to active-duty military members and veterans.

This program also allows neighbors to give homeless Veterans a more permanent phone solution. This will allow them to access social media outreach, VA appointments, food banks and jobs.

This also provides other needed communications capability that they have not had in the past.

For nearly 20 years, the charity has provided more than 450 million minutes of talk time to servicemen and women deployed around the world, by recycling more than 27 million cell phones reducing the impact on landfills.

If you are interested in donating and you have old phones or devices that you are not using, you can drop off your donations to the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office through November 11th. In Quincy, I’m Ashley Engle, ABC 27

