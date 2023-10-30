Gadsden County Sheriff's Office set to host youth night out

Gadsden County Sheriff's Office will be holding a Youth Night Out November 1st from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Entry is free for both kids and adults.

View the video above for more information.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Looking to kick off November in a fun interactive way? I've got you covered. I'm Ashley Engle your neighborhood reporter in Quincy. Gadsden County Sheriff's office is hosting a Youth Night Out for kids in the community.

The event will have games, food, and special guests including some players from the Florida State football team.

The event will be held at the Quincy square, November 1st from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Children of all ages can attend and parents are encouraged to come as well.

Gadsden County Sheriff's Office's Re-entry coordinator and event chair Clarence Jackson says they want to be able to do events like this in all towns in Gadsden County. This will allow kids in the area to see role models and give them more resources to be successful in their everyday lives.

"There are so many things happening in our community negatively as it relates to our children. The sheriff wanted to do something to shed a positive light in our community. He wanted our young people to see other young people that are doing great things in the community and we wanted it to be inspirational."

The event will also have mental health resources, prayer corners, toys and giveaways. The Sheriff will also be giving away the Sheriff's Star awards to those who are excelling in the community. The event is free for all. In Quincy, I'm Ashley Engle, ABC 27.