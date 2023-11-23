First responders work to keep Quincy safe, even on Thanksgiving; hear how they handle the job away from family

Despite the Thanksgiving holiday, first responders are on duty in Gadsden County.

Some firefighters have to work 24 hours straight, so they miss time with their family on the holiday itself.

Watch the video above to hear how they feel about working to keep the community safe.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years are times when many families gather. For some families, members may be absent from those gatherings. Many of those family members who are absent are first responders, dispatchers, law enforcement officers and those who are in the military. I spoke with a few who work those holidays. They say they would do anything to protect and serve their neighborhood.

"Having the opportunity to serve on a special day throughout the community I think it's great."

Serving is top of mind for Emmanuel DeLeon and other men and women who keep the Quincy neighborhood safe daily. That includes Thanksgiving.

"It's definitely hard being away from family, but it’s definitely rewarding to help the people and serve the people in the community."

Kenneth Richardson is a fireman at the Quincy Fire Department. He and others are working the holiday. With firefighters, they usually work a 24-hour-on, 48-hour-off schedule.

"For me I kind of gotten used to it." This is Sargent Chris Daniels' nineth time working Thanksgiving serving with the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office for 12 years. He says no matter what day he works, he calls his fellow deputies his family

"It makes it better to work with folks that you love being around."

Some of the ones I spoke with told me they're going to have their Thanksgiving meals with family another day. "It does kind of hurt myself knowing that I'm going to miss Thanksgiving"

Brandon Alexander is a firefighter at Quincy Fire Department. He says he knows with his schedule, working the holiday can be part of the job. He also says he's thankful for his family for understanding.

"I pick it back up with my family like another day or something like so to work around my schedule."

It is safe to say they are all excited to dig into the Thanksgiving desert like Brianna Shy and I are.

This holiday season be sure to thank a first responder, dispatcher, a police officer or anyone who protects and serves. They sacrifice a lot including not spending time with their families during this time to protect you and your neighbors daily.