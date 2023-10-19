Connect with Ashley Engle, your neighborhood reporter for Quincy and Havana

Hello y'all! My name is Ashley Engle and I’m your neighborhood reporter for Quincy and Havana!

I grew up in a small town in Central Florida, so I am super excited to cover small towns like Quincy and Havana.

A little bit about me: I love playing golf, cooking and I love Jesus. The one thing I love dearly about the community is the relationship that Quincy and Havana neighbors have with Jesus. It makes me feel like home hearing people tell me “Have a blessed day.”

I would love to hear from you and what stories you would like for me to cover. Please do not hesitate to reach out. If you haven’t already, please feel free to follow me on social mediaand shoot me an email at any time.