Champs Chance animal rescue helps hundreds of dogs in first year of operation

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Many dogs are sheltered at Champs Chance. Chance was one of those dogs. now living, her best life.

I'm Ashley Engle your neighborhood reporter in Quincy. I met the family that adopted Chance, now named Roux. They have a message that they would like to share.

"My daughter and I loved her and she came right too us."

Meet Dana Cummins, the owner of Roux. They adopted her knowing she deserved a loving home.

"She was very sick. I believe she had Parvo and she almost died. Alicia worked really hard to restore her health and make her adoptable and everything."

Alicia Bopp is the founder of Champs Chance. What started with Roux, aka Chance, turned into an over 50-dog animal rescue in Quincy. After seeing Roux thrive in a new home she feels…

"Amazing! Absolutely amazing. Very emotional. She was one of my first saves."

"We do a lot of medical cases and we take dogs that other places wont take."

Alicia takes dogs from most situations ranging from neglect, rural shelters, ones that have not been adopted and more. Alicia says each dog has their own story and she wants to be sure to give each one a chance.

"I mean I can't give up. I have these living breathing beings that if I don't come through, they don't eat, the medical that they need, they don't find their families… (tears up)."

Alicia tells me that 99 percent of their labor is volunteers. She hopes to find more to help her with the everyday upkeep of the shelter, and to find families that will be home for pups like Roux.

"There are so many of them that need a loving home and they are the most lyal dogs."

In Quincy, I'm Ashley Engle, ABC 27