Area leaders working to upgrade Gadsden Technical College; see what's needed

Gadsden Technical College is home to over 100 students.

Area leaders are working to secure funding to bring some upgrades to the facility.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Gadsden County School District told me that this building behind me was built in 1973. They and students believe it's time for an upgrade. I'm Ashley Engle your neighborhood reporter in Quincy. I met a student who believes new infrastructure at GTC will lead to more student success.

"I feel like they can upgrade the computers and our WiFi is not the best."

That student is Ashton Hayes who is currently doing the Pharmacy Technician course at GTC.

"There were a lot of programs I could join, and this was the first one I saw"

Ashton's goal is to finish this course so when he begins college, he can work at a pharmacy on the side. Did I mention he's still in high school? Ashton enjoys the program but believes the college needs more.

"I feel like they can upgrade the technology in the classes. It gives you a more hands on prospective of things."

Earlier this month, Gadsden County held a legislative delegation meeting discussing what people needed from the state when it came to funding. Superintendent Elijah Key was there to talk about the need for new infrastructure for GTC.

"We have to improve the infrastructure building, parking, things of that nature in order to have it a place for someone to want to come."

"We're estimating about $4 million dollars to improve the infrastructure and parking lots."

One of the reasons for the request is wanting to give students what they need to be successful and to stay local. Starting off with building improvements will allow students not to worry about going far for an education.

Key says the college is growing and the building is outdated. Improvements would lead to a better learning environment and lead towards student success while also making it easier for those to attend.

"Many of our students, not only students but adults, in Gadsden County have a transportation issue. So trying to get transportation from Gadsden County to Leon County is difficult for many. So having GTC where it's at makes it more accessible for students and adults."

Despite the outdated buildings, Ashton still believes GTC is a place where his peers can get a "leg up" on their careers, and the improvements will take them even further.

"I try to get people to join the programs, because honestly, I believe it is a good idea to join a trade to keep yourself afloat."

Gadsden County School District is wanting to receive state funding for the infrastructure project in order to not increase tuition costs and to not tax people in Gadsden County to complete the process.