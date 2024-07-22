President Biden's ticket shake up won't impact ballot printing in Leon County

Leon County Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley said President Biden dropping out of the race won't impact their operations.

Earley said they will not be printing ballots until some time after August 24.

Watch the video to hear why one political science expert expects one candidate to be the on the ballot:

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

President Biden's departure from the Presidential race will put a new name on your ballot in November.

Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley said the ballots for November's general election will not be printed until after August 24.

While Biden will not appear on the ballot, Earley said it is still uncertain whose name will go in his place.

"Until we get the results from the August 20th primary as well as the official certified nominees from the conventions of the party delegations then we won't really know who the candidates will be on the ballot," Earley said.

He said it doesn't impact their operation.

"Timeline wise, this has no impact, certainly a little out of the ordinary to say the least," Earley said.

President Biden endorsed his Vice President Kamala Harris as she vies for the position as commander in chief. However, this does not mean she is the Democratic Party's nominee just yet.

Florida State Associate Professor of Political Science Hans Hassell said he predicts it will be Harris on the top of the ticket.

"There are sort of logistical problems obviously with the money they have raised for the Biden Harris campaign that make it difficult to spend that money for anyone but Kamala Harris," Hassell said.

The nomination could come as late as the week of August 19th at the Democratic National Convention.

Early voting for the general election starts October 21 and runs through November 3.

