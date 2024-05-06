PREPARE NOW: National Hurricane Preparedness Week 2024 begins; see what you can do now to be ready

In the week ahead, the National Hurricane Center has multiple messages to get you focused on hurricane preparedness.

Hurricane Season Starts June 1 and runs through November 30.

Watch the video above to hear from the National Hurricane Center on how you can be ready.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Hurricane Preparedness Week 2024 is happening now. I’m First To Know Meteorologist Riley Winch at the National Weather Service in the Collegetown Neighborhood, where meteorologists and area officials are working to get you prepared for this upcoming hurricane season.

"Start today," said Robbie Berg. He is the Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the National Hurricane Center.

Sunday is all about knowing your risk.

Should you be preparing for impacts from water, wind, or both? Check to see if you're in an evacuation zone? Know the structural risks of the building you're in.

Monday focuses on preparation. That includes an evacuation plan, getting disaster supplies, reviewing your insurance coverage and and strengthening your home.

"My biggest piece of advice is when I go to the grocery store, just to do my daily or weekly shopping, I try to pick up extra supplies because I know if I wait until a storm comes, I may not have the time to do it," Berg added.

Tuesday teaches us how to understand forecast information.

Wednesday puts storm plans into action and shows us what to do when a storm is on its way.

Thursday deals with protecting yourself during a storm.

Friday covers what to do in the days after a storm.

Saturday is about what you can do today to prepare for a storm.

And regardless of how active a season is, it only takes one storm to set back a community years.

We saw that in our area in 2023, when Hurricane Idalia roared through parts of the Big Bend and Southern Georgia.

“That’s the takeaway. It doesn’t really matter how busy or low it is. Just that one storm can make all the difference,” Berg concluded.

In the Collegetown neighborhood, I’m First to Know Meteorologist Riley Winch, ABC 27.