"Plot twist": Charlie Adelson's attorney takes first step toward having case retried

Charlie Adelson's new appellate attorney, Michael Ufferman, argued his client did not receive conflict-free representation.

Ufferman asked for jurisdiction to be relinquished to the lower court.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

An appellate attorney for the man convicted of murdering FSU Law Professor Dan Markel said his client did not receive fair representation.

Charlie Adelson's new attorney filed a motion in the First District Court of Appeal Wednesday to have jurisdiction relinquished back to the lower court.

Local criminal defense attorney Don Pumphrey's first reaction to that motion:

"Wow, plot twist," Pumphrey said.

Adelson's attorney Michael Ufferman argued that Adelson's former attorney, Dan Raushbaum had a conflict of interest, violating Adelson's 6th amendment right.

Ufferman wrote that Rashbaum had been representing Charlie's mother, Donna Adelson, since 2022, prior to Charlie's arrest.

Donna Adelson is an alleged co-conspirator in the murder of FSU Law Professor Dan Markel.

"He represented them both," Pumphrey said. "He automatically has the potential for a divided loyalty, but after Charlie Adelson is arrested and continued representation, that creates an actual conflict of interest."

Charlie Adelson was convicted of hiring hitmen to murder his ex-brother-in-law, Dan Markel, in 2014.

His mother is awaiting trial for her alleged role.

"There are indicators that loyalty was shown to Donna Adelson during Charlie Adelson's trial representation," Pumphrey said.

Ufferman argued that Donna was originally on Charlie Adelson's defense witness list in his 2023 trial.

She was later removed from the witness list. Ufferman argued the removal was in her interest.

Ufferman said those factors should be reason to give jurisdiction back to the lower court. That would allow a judge to decide whether or not to retry the case.

Pumphrey said he thinks the attorney makes a strong argument, but if retried, he doesn't think it will be easy for Charlie Adelson.

"I think the state's case only gets stronger, not weaker, so if he does get a new trial, I think the state will be prepared," Pumphrey said.

Charlie's mother Donna will next appear in court December 10.