Pickup rear-ends Hamilton Co. School Bus with 45 students on board; FHP explains what happened

- Florida Highway Patrol said a pickup truck rear-ended a Hamilton County School Bus Wednesday morning.
- There were 45 students on the bus at the time of the crash.
- Read the FHP report below to see how it happened.
FHP REPORT:
A pickup truck driven by a 61-year-old man from Jennings, Fla. was traveling east on CR-152. The Hamilton County School Bus, driven by a 52-year-old woman from Jasper, Fla., was stationary with lights and stop signs activated in the eastbound travel lane of CR-152.
The pickup driver failed to stop and struck the rear of the bus with the front of the vehicle.
A total of 45 students were on the school bus when struck. No injuries were reported on the school bus.
The pickup's driver sustained minor injuries and was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.