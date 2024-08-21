Pickup rear-ends Hamilton Co. School Bus with 45 students on board; FHP explains what happened

Florida Highway Patrol said a pickup truck rear-ended a Hamilton County School Bus Wednesday morning.

There were 45 students on the bus at the time of the crash.

Read the FHP report below to see how it happened.

FHP REPORT:

A pickup truck driven by a 61-year-old man from Jennings, Fla. was traveling east on CR-152. The Hamilton County School Bus, driven by a 52-year-old woman from Jasper, Fla., was stationary with lights and stop signs activated in the eastbound travel lane of CR-152.

The pickup driver failed to stop and struck the rear of the bus with the front of the vehicle.

A total of 45 students were on the school bus when struck. No injuries were reported on the school bus.

The pickup's driver sustained minor injuries and was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

