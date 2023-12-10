Watch Now
PHOTOS: Severe weather damages Big Bend, South Georgia neighborhoods

Severe thunderstorms brought strong winds to the area Sunday morning
TVILLESTORM1.jpeg
Taylor Murray
Trees and power lines down in Thomasville along the Old Monticello Road area neighborhoods
Posted at 11:49 AM, Dec 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-10 12:36:56-05

Severe thunderstorms brought powerful winds to the Big Bend and South Georgia areas Sunday morning. Multiple tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued.

One line of storms brought trees and power lines down in the Thomasville area. Taylor Murray shared photos of the damage.

Murry said the winds damaged trees and power lines in the Old Monticello Road area neighborhoods.

The National Weather Service has also received the following reports of damage in other neighborhoods: 

·      Power pole broke 
on Whitehouse Rd
in Jefferson County

·      911 call center reported 
a tree down on 
594 County Farmers Rd. in Thomas County

·      911 call center reported 
a tree down on Russel Rd a
nd HWY 84E in Thomas County

·      Tree down in the Woodville 
area in Wakulla County


    




    
    
    
