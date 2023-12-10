PHOTOS: Severe weather damages Big Bend, South Georgia neighborhoods

Severe thunderstorms brought powerful winds to the Big Bend and South Georgia areas Sunday morning. Multiple tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued.

One line of storms brought trees and power lines down in the Thomasville area. Taylor Murray shared photos of the damage.

Murry said the winds damaged trees and power lines in the Old Monticello Road area neighborhoods.

The National Weather Service has also received the following reports of damage in other neighborhoods:

· Power pole broke on Whitehouse Rd in Jefferson County

· 911 call center reported a tree down on 594 County Farmers Rd. in Thomas County

· 911 call center reported a tree down on Russel Rd a nd HWY 84E in Thomas County

· Tree down in the Woodville area in Wakulla County