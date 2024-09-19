PHOTOS: More than 140 dogs rescued from Madison County home; man charged with Cruelty to Animals

Madison County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for alleged cruelty to animals Wednesday.

More than 140 dogs were rescued from the man's property.

Read the news release below to see how the animals are getting help.

MCSO NEWS RELEASE:

Madison County Sheriff David Harper reports the conclusion of an investigation conducted by his Animal Services Division within the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday September 18, 2024, Investigators of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office assisted by Animal Services Officers conducted a search warrant at the home of Matthew Donalies located at 610 SE Askew Avenue in Madison.

The search warrant was the result of an investigation into animal cruelty and neglect and the deplorable conditions in which numerous dogs were being kept.

Investigators had determined that there were many dogs (including newborn puppies), mostly rat terriers, chihuahuas, and mixed breeds located on the property but was surprised by the exact number located.

Madison County Sheriff's Office

In anticipation of needing assistance with medical treatment and rescue shelter placement, MCSO Animal Services staff enlisted and coordinated additional resources from Animal Rescue Corps based in Washington, DC.

Upon arrival, the property owner, Matthew Donalies was placed under arrest without incident. The investigation determined that Donalies had been operating a backyard breeding mill and had been selling dogs via the internet for several years. After securing the arrest, the rescue operation began. A large triage station was set up that included veterinary staff and members of the Animal Rescue Corps.

Madison County Sheriff's Office

The rescue operation lasted nearly twelve hours as the dogs were captured and removed from the property. A total of 146 dogs and one kitten were successfully rescued. Nearly every dog captured suffered from various illnesses and injuries including internal and external parasites, eye infections, abscessed teeth, overgrown nails, and other untreated injuries.

All the dogs from this investigation were transported to ARC’s Rescue Center, about 30 miles east of Nashville Tennessee. Each animal in this rescue operation will receive a thorough veterinary exam, appropriate vaccinations, and necessary medical treatment, time to heal and recover before matched and transported to trusted shelters and rescue partner organizations that will ultimately adopt them into loving homes.

“Addressing animal cruelty and neglect is a responsibility we take with utmost seriousness, recognizing that animals are victims too. I am extremely proud of my investigators and Animal Services staff for their hard work and dedication to the voiceless animals in Madison County each day. I am thankful for the support we receive from the community in our mission to address the uncared-for animal population. I am also very grateful to Animal Rescue Corps for providing the crucial resources necessary to ensure the safety of these animals and for supporting our community in protecting animals.” Sheriff David Harper

ARRESTED:

Matthew Donalies

1.Cruelty to Animals/ Neglect Serious Injury or Death (142 counts)

F.S. 828.12.2

Since 2010, Animal Rescue Corps (ARC), a national animal protection nonprofit, has provided large-scale animal rescue for communities that lack resources to address abuse. In addition to emergency rescue, ARC offers education and shelter relief. ARC’s mission is to end animal suffering through direct and compassionate action and to inspire the highest ethical standards of humanity toward animals. To learn more about Animal Rescue Corps, visit: animalrescuecorps.org

