PHOTOS: Gaming Control Commission seizes 179 suspected illegal gambling devices in Hamilton Co.

Five people were arrested Wednesday in relation to two suspected illegal gambling operations in White Springs, Fla.

Approximately 179 suspected illegal gambling devices, computers, ATMs, and an undetermined amount of cash were seized by special agents.

Read the news release below to see where the warrants were executed.

FGCC Coff33 Café

The Florida Gaming Control Commission's (FGCC) Division of Gaming Enforcement executed search two warrants in White Springs. The Florida Highway Patrol’s Rapid Response Team, along with members of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and investigators from the State Attorney’s Office of the 3rd Circuit, assisted FGCC agents in the investigation and execution of the warrants.

FGCC Coff33 Café

The first location was Coff33 Café at 16874 Spring Street, White Springs, FL, where 3 arrests were made on charges of Possession of Slot Machines and Keeping a Gambling House.

FGCC Law enforcement at Social Center

The second location was the Social Center at 16660 Spring Street, White Springs, FL, where 2 arrests were made on charges of Possession of Slot Machines and Keeping a Gambling House.

Inside the illegal gambling houses, approximately 179 suspected illegal gambling devices, computers, ATMs, and an undetermined amount of cash were seized by special agents. FGCC law enforcement states that the investigation into these activities is continuing.

FGCC Social Center Arrest

In Florida, slot machines are heavily regulated. They are legal only in [flgaming.gov] the eight pari-mutuel facilities in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties and facilities operated by the Seminole Tribe of Florida. Illegal and unregulated gambling hurts consumers and exploits the vulnerable. Illicit slot machines are regularly associated with many types of criminal activity, including drugs, violence, robberies, human trafficking, and funding-organized crime.

“The state of Florida will not condone illegal gambling,” said Lou Trombetta, FGCC executive director. One hundred percent of legal gambling slot tax revenue directly funds the Florida Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF), which supports education initiatives like Bright Futures ($240,851,138 in fiscal year 2021/2022).

Illegal gambling houses and illicit gaming machines provide zero consumer protections , no guarantee of fair play , do not pay into the EETF and offer no recourse if an operator disappears with their money . To find legal gambling facilities, please visit [flgaming.gov].

“The FGCC will continue to combat illicit gambling to protect the safety of Florida's communities, and we appreciate the public's help in identifying suspected illegal gambling sites,” said Carl Herold, FGCC’s director of law enforcement.

Residents and business owners can anonymously report any suspected illegal gambling activity by visiting www.FLGaming.Gov [flgaming.gov].