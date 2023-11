PERRY, Fla. (WTXL) — A group of veterans is spending the night in Perry.

They walked there all the way from Key West. It's part of a long journey to raise awareness for post traumatic stress disorder.

Wednesday, they stopped at Casa Grande Mexican Restaurant in Perry for a bite to eat.

The walk began October 1. The group is heading to Forks, Washington. The total trip will end up being more than 4,000 miles.