"People are fired up" - Leon County voters energized ahead of Presidential Election

Both Republicans and Democrats said they are phone banking for their Presidential candidates.

A phone banking event for the Harris Campaign drew in about 20 neighbors who made 1,080 phone calls.

Watch the video to find out what neighbors are hearing from voters.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

With just under 100 days left in the presidential race, volunteers and organizers in our Leon County neighborhoods are pushing neighbors to get out to the polls.

ABC 27 checked in with people on both sides of the aisle to gauge how voters are feeling ahead of the Presidential Election.

Volunteers like Linda Groomes are working to get out the vote in Leon County.

"I went to the phone bank last Saturday for the very first time," Groomes said. "I've never done this before."

She's a volunteer for the Harris campaign.

She and 20 other neighbors made 1,080 phone calls this weekend to voters in the Big Bend.

Groomes said the atmosphere was…

"... quite enthusiastic," Groomes said. "Some have been involved in campaigns for a long time, others were very new. Several of them had their young kids there so they can be a part of the process."

That effort comes with just under 100 days left in the race for the White House.

Leon County Republican Party Chairman Evan Power said they have similar efforts to get out the vote for former president Donald Trump.

"We're going to continue to turn out every voter that we can from phone calls to mail pieces to all the things we do as a local party," Power said.

He said he sees a lot of enthusiasm for the former president, especially following the assassination attempt earlier in July.

"What you're going to see is a groundswell of support for the Republican Party in November, and we're going to win and we're going to win big," Power said.

Power said the change in the ticket won't make a huge difference for their base.

"Once we expose Kamala Harris's record, people are going to see her as the dangerously liberal candidate that she is," Power said.

But Groomes said voters like her have concerns about the Republican Party's priorities for another four years.

"I had investigated, looked about the project 2025 and I feel it's going to be such a detriment to democracy and to many of the people I represent and in my communities," Groomes said.

Both Grooms and Power said they're seeing lots of mobilization among their parties.

"I think people are fired up and going to vote in record numbers," Power said.

"I haven't seen this much participation than we had when Barack Obama was running," Groomes said.

Early voting for the general election kicks off October 21 and runs through November 3.

