PAWS ON THE GROUND: Scent Evidence K9 holds 3-day training summit to help bring the lost home

Neighbors with Autism have a 50% chance to go missing before ages 17, and 60% of neighbors who go missing have Dementia. That's according to CDC & Alzheimer’s Association.

A bond that requires a ton of work. Scent kits require a lengthy training process for both law enforcement and families.

Watch the video above to hear the Scent Kits work, and see statistics of those who are considered "At-Risk" to go missing.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

A workshop happening in the capital city to help bring the lost home. Scent evidence k9 and law enforcement across the state of Florida are using this 3-day event to increase the find rate.

"This little bit of preparation makes their job so much easier."

Paul Coley is the CEO of Scent Evidence K9. It's a business that's partnered with law enforcement across the state of Florida to find missing people and bring them home safely.

It's done by using K9 dogs on the force and scent kits. Inside the kits are an evidence jar, a gauze pad, and a flash drive.

To collect the scent of a family member, first, you swipe the gauze under the arms 10 times and place the gauze in the jar. Then, seal the lid with the supplied tamper-proof tape. The K9 dogs will get a whiff of the evidence jar and then will search for those who are missing.

"These dogs are in it for us, they want to make sure that they're doing what we need them to do. It's a bond unlike any other."

A bond that requires a ton of work. Scent kits require a lengthy training process for both law enforcement and families. That's why Scent Evidence K9 and sheriff's officers from Leon, St. John's, Charlotte, Orange, and Escambia counties, and more were under one roof for a training summit in the capital city.

"Training is the key to our job; without it we're not going to be successful."

Charlotte County Corporal, Steven Sella, told just how important preparation is for him and those using Scent Kits

"We train on a constant basis. There's two to three times a day that I'm putting my dog down for training purposes. Without training, I'm not going to be prepared for going out there, finding these people, and bringing them back home."

Neighbors with Autism have a 50% chance to go missing before ages 17, and 60% of neighbors who go missing have Dementia. That's according to CDC & Alzheimer’s Association.

Numbers like this are why people like Coley and others find the preparation to be effective.

"Always after we have one of these seminars the find rate goes up. We're really getting to practice our skill set uninterrupted."

The summit ends tomorrow at 5pm. Locations include tom brown park and city church of Tallahassee.