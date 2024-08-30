Pavo man dead; GBI investigates use-of-force incident in Colquitt County

A man from Pavo, Ga. is dead following a pursuit in Colquitt County.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into how the man died on Aug. 22.

Read the GBI news release below to see what happened.

GBI NEWS RELEASE:

At the request of the Georgia State Patrol, GBI agents are investigating a use-of-force incident in Colquitt County, Georgia. Kevin James Kennedy, age 44, of Pavo, GA, died in the incident.

On Thursday, August 22, 2024, at about 2:30 p.m., a Georgia State Trooper was patrolling in Colquitt County, Georgia near State Road 33 and Lanier Road. While in the area, the trooper noticed Kennedy driving a blue 4-wheeler on SR33. The Trooper was aware of recent thefts and burglaries in the area involving a blue 4-wheeler. The Trooper followed Kennedy and attempted to pull him over using the emergency lights on his patrol car.

Kennedy did not stop and drove away on the 4-wheeler. The Trooper chased him through several fields, a ditch, and back to the highway. While driving through another field during the chase, Kennedy turned the 4-wheeler into the Trooper’s patrol car, causing the 4-wheeler to overturn.

Kennedy then ran away. The Trooper and a GSP K-9 chased Kennedy, and the K-9 caught up to and bit Kennedy to stop him. The Trooper handcuffed Kennedy and noticed that Kennedy had an injury from the bite. EMS and local deputies who responded to assist gave Kennedy medical treatment on the scene.

Kennedy was taken to a hospital in Macon for treatment for his injuries. He later died at the hospital on Tuesday, August 27th in the early afternoon. Kennedy will be taken to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Once complete, the case will be provided to Southern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Brad Shealy for review