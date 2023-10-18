Five years after Hurricane Michael, Mashes Sands Pier poised for reconstruction

Looking at repair updates for Mashes Sands Pier

Wakulla County says the repair is in the final stages

Watch the video to hear from neighbors who are waiting on the project to move forward.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Hurricane Michael damaged Mashes Sands Pier more than 5 years ago.

It’s a place neighbors have been waiting on to be rebuilt.

Tuesday, I came across Wakulla County Commissioner's Facebook post saying the project is in its final stages.

When I asked for details on how the project will be paid for, the County told me:

"Public Assistance is federal assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency that is provided to communities in a state-declared emergency to help rebuild communities devastated by natural disaster. The FEMA PA funding for the State of Florida is passed through in partnership with the Florida Division of Emergency Management"

People who live nearby in Panacea tell me the pier is an important part of the community.

Joe Deluca lives near the beach.

"It’s heartbreaking to walk this beach year after year and see what’s happening to it.”

He says he hopes the project moves forward soon and would like to see more projects to help clean up the place he calls home.

I will continue to follow up and see how the process is coming along to get the pier repaired.

